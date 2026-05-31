'Black Queen!' — Jade Cargill Wants Revenge, Delivering Career-Best Performance At WWE Clash In Italy 2026: See Fans' Reactions

Source: David Becker / Getty Leading up to the WWE Women’s Title Match: WWE Clash in Italy 2026, Jade Cargill had one goal in mind regarding her highly anticipated rematch with Rhea Ripley—revenge! “I mean, this is about revenge. She came on to SmackDown thinking that she can run our show,” revealed the 33-year-old American professional wrestler on ESPN’s morning sports talk show Get Up ahead of the big fight on Sunday (May 31). “Who are you? You’re someone on Raw. I didn’t appreciate that she came in full speed. And the fact that our locker room could let her just skip the line was just an embarrassment.” Determined to get payback for Ripley’s abrupt takeover of WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown, Cargill faced off against the defending WWE Women’s Championship holder in the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, which has a maximum capacity of 16,600 people, in hopes of taking home the belt. Source: Jade Cargill attacks Rhea Ripley during SmackDown at Rupp Arena on May 22, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) RELATED CONTENT: ‘This Is For Us’ — Naomi Snatches The WWE Women’s World Title: 15 Fan Reactions You Need To See

The two duked it out in the ring in front of a sold-out stadium of wildly enthusiastic spectators, with one person commenting on YouTube, “Man the crowd tonight was amazing.” Both juggernauts went blow for blow in an edge-of-your-seat scrap with Cargill appearing to be on the verge of victory several times. “Credit to Cargill, who, clearly did her homework,” remarked one of the fight’s commentators, adding, “She’s had multiple counters ready for just about everything Rhea has attempted tonight.” But unfortunately, with the “help” (insert bombastic side eye) of fellow fighter Charlotte Flair, Ripley secured the win, once again taking home the blinged-out belt.