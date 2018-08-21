Inside Her Story: I’ll Be Your Substitute Mother

Originals
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Usually when you act out of anger the consequences are not good. But that isn’t always the case, Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with a woman whose choice made out of anger turned into something beautiful.

Sara Cunningham heard a story about a girl whose mother refused to attend her wedding because she was a lesbian. This infuriated her and she took to Facebook to express her frustration. “PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won’t. Call me. I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles,” she wrote.

The post blew up! Cunningham has gotten invitations to weddings, graduations and even volunteers who want to step in as well.

This issue really hit home for her because she is the mother of a gay son. “I didn’t handle the news very well” she admits, after he came out in 2014, “I ended up depressed in the bed.” Cunningham struggled with feeling like, “I had to choose between my son or my faith.” But, she got through it with the help of a Facebook group for parents with LGBT children. She says that her son’s sexuality, “took us from the church to the Pride parade without losing our faith.”

The one piece of advice that she has for people who are struggling with their child’s sexuality is to, “celebrate your child or you will suffer with them.”

You can learn about Cunningham’s nonprofit at FreeMomHugs.org.

17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
17 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid , LGBT , pride

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close