Inside Her Story: I’ll Be Your Substitute Mother

Usually when you act out of anger the consequences are not good. But that isn’t always the case, Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with a woman whose choice made out of anger turned into something beautiful.

Sara Cunningham heard a story about a girl whose mother refused to attend her wedding because she was a lesbian. This infuriated her and she took to Facebook to express her frustration. “PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won’t. Call me. I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles,” she wrote.

The post blew up! Cunningham has gotten invitations to weddings, graduations and even volunteers who want to step in as well.

This issue really hit home for her because she is the mother of a gay son. “I didn’t handle the news very well” she admits, after he came out in 2014, “I ended up depressed in the bed.” Cunningham struggled with feeling like, “I had to choose between my son or my faith.” But, she got through it with the help of a Facebook group for parents with LGBT children. She says that her son’s sexuality, “took us from the church to the Pride parade without losing our faith.”

The one piece of advice that she has for people who are struggling with their child’s sexuality is to, “celebrate your child or you will suffer with them.”

You can learn about Cunningham’s nonprofit at FreeMomHugs.org.

