James Harden‘s JH-Town Weekend got off to an amazing start on Friday night with the MVPs of Comedy show with DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts and DC Young Fly. After a smashing brunch with host Karen Civil, fans were treated to a celebrity softball game with plenty of all-stars in the building.

There was Travis Scott hitting a home run and doing a cartwheel around the bases.

And Harden himself hitting an inside-the-park home run.

RELATED: James Harden On The Rockets Getting Carmelo: “He’s Got Something To Prove This Season” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Travis Scott Gives Away $100K To Fans After His Album Goes #1 On Billboard Chart

Chris Paul played, along with Meek Mill, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, former Rocket Josh Smith and current Rockets Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker.

Josh Smith just hit a 20-foot swinging bunt HR off Harden. Reminiscent of Alex Bregman‘s walkoff vs. Oakland. pic.twitter.com/vteuajtot5 — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 18, 2018

In the end, Team CP3 beat Team Harden after the game was originally tied at 11 after five innings but a home run derby decided it.

Speaking on the weekend, Harden told J-Que, Keisha Nicole and J Mac, “It was about giving back to the community, to the city. I do one-offs and different events, taking kids Christmas shopping, feeding families for Thanksgiving, school givebacks and things like that. The whole thing behind it is giving scholarships to underprivileged kids, single-parent homes, for them to get to college. Me and my team thought of this idea … to bring a light onto the city.”

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

JH-Town Weekend: Travis Scott Homers, Does A Cartwheel At Celebrity Softball Game [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: