JH-Town Weekend: Travis Scott Homers, Does A Cartwheel At Celebrity Softball Game [VIDEO]

James Harden‘s JH-Town Weekend got off to an amazing start on Friday night with the MVPs of Comedy show with DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts and DC Young Fly. After a smashing brunch with host Karen Civil, fans were treated to a celebrity softball game with plenty of all-stars in the building.
There was Travis Scott hitting a home run and doing a cartwheel around the bases.
And Harden himself hitting an inside-the-park home run.
Chris Paul played, along with Meek Mill, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, former Rocket Josh Smith and current Rockets Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker.
In the end, Team CP3 beat Team Harden after the game was originally tied at 11 after five innings but a home run derby decided it.
Speaking on the weekend, Harden told J-Que, Keisha Nicole and J Mac, “It was about giving back to the community, to the city. I do one-offs and different events, taking kids Christmas shopping, feeding families for Thanksgiving, school givebacks and things like that. The whole thing behind it is giving scholarships to underprivileged kids, single-parent homes, for them to get to college. Me and my team thought of this idea … to bring a light onto the city.”
