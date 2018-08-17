Morning Minute: ‘Aretha Has Wings’

When someone says something about the Queen, you know they’re talking about Aretha Franklin. We all knew that Aretha was in hospice care and we braced for the worst, but we were still shocked when we heard of her passing. The Queen’s love touched so many, and she will be truly missed.
