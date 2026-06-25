Housing Veto, Obama Clapback & Faith Walking Hope | Sybil Wilkes “What We Need To Know”

✕

Sybil Wilkes: What We Need To Know Today

Sybil Wilkes is back with what we need to know, starting with a major move from the White House that could hit everyday homebuyers in the pocket. President Donald Trump suddenly vetoed a bipartisan housing bill designed to bring down soaring home prices for regular families. The bill had already sailed through the House and the Senate and was expected to be signed, but the president canceled the event at the last minute.

Instead, he tied his approval to Congress passing his Save America Act voter ID bill, using housing relief as leverage in a broader political fight. After backing away, he downplayed the housing package and claimed that all the market really needs is lower interest rates. For Black and brown buyers already locked out by high prices and limited access to credit, that delay could keep homeownership even further out of reach.

Obama Lives “Rent-Free” In Trump’s Head

Sybil also notes that former President Barack Obama seems unbothered by the constant shots coming from his successor. On the All The Smoke podcast, Obama joked that he must be living “rent-free” in Trump’s head, because the obsession with the Obama family never seems to stop. He added that when he was in office, worrying about past presidents was the last thing on his mind. It’s a sharp reminder of how much political energy is still wrapped up in revisiting old grudges instead of solving new problems.

Freedom 250 Fair And Box Office News

On the cultural side, the National Mall lit up for the Great American State Fair, part of the Freedom 250 World’s Fair initiative, hosted by President Trump. The opening night featured military flyovers, service bands, and a huge Ferris wheel, drawing big crowds even as some Democratic governors boycotted the celebration.

At the movies, Pixar’s Toy Story 5 continues to dominate the box office, beating new releases like DC’s Supergirl and Jackass: Best and Last. Families are still turning out for Woody and Buzz, proving that legacy franchises can still move the culture and the cash register.