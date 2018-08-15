Mt. Carmel Baptist Church In Third Ward Catches Fire

The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Third Ward caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Houston firefighters arrived to the church located on the 4100 block of Cosby around 4 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the church roof. The firefighters immediately cut holes in the church’s roof to alleviate smoke.

It’s presently unclear how the fire started or how much the blaze had damaged the church.

Founded in 1965, the church located at 6328 England has stood at its present location since 1998.

