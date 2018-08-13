Omarosa Was OK With Trump’s Racism Until It Was Time To Sell Her Book

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who kicked off her book tour on Sunday, finally admitted to keeping silent about President Donald Trump’s racism.

Newman confessed to being “complicit” in the effort to hide evidence of what was already clear to most people: Trump only pretends to care about the Black community, she said in an exclusive interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.

“They continue to deceive this nation by how mentally declined he is. How difficult it is for him to process complex information. How he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impacts our country. I was complicit, and for that I regret,” she added, concerning aides in Trumps inner circle.

WATCH: Omarosa Manigault Newman says she was "used by Donald Trump" and regrets that she was "complicit with this White House." #MTP@OMAROSA: "You don't know that you're in that situation until it just keeps bubbling and bubbling." pic.twitter.com/o5hnoFBcdq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 12, 2018

Her apparently insincere mea culpa came days before the release of her new book on Tuesday, titled Unhinged, in which Newman also reveals that she personally heard Trump use the N-word from a taping of his reality show The Apprentice in early 2015.

“[I] heard for two years that it (the tape) existed, and once I heard it for myself, it was confirmed, what I feared the most: That Donald Trump is a con and has been masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities,” she said.

Newman also released on the show a secretly recorded discussion with White House chief of staff John Kelley in which he fired her from the White House staff, alleging that Kelly had “threatened” her and put her “under duress” when discussing her termination.

The president was outraged by the revelations, and, as usual, he took a verbal swing at at his enemy. Trump called Newman, who was once willing to fall on a sword for the president, a “lowlife” on Saturday in response to questions about her allegations. Trump’s allies have also launched attacks on her.

Omarosa Was OK With Trump’s Racism Until It Was Time To Sell Her Book was originally published on newsone.com