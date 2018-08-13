Our Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway contest wrapped up on Wednesday, August 8th and we’re now down to the 100 finalists!

All participants please make sure to check your email that you signed up with to see if you were selected.

Stay tuned for more updates on the giveaway and cash prizes!

RELATED: Harvey DId Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway!

Slim Thug along with IJustGotHit and the Radio One Houston family partnered for the giveaway in which one winner who had their home affected by last August’s hurricane would be put back into a home!

Numerous news outlets from Fox 26 to ABC 13 have spoken to Slim about the giveaway and his way of giving back to the community at-large.

Harvey Did Not Win Giveaway Narrowed Down To 100 Finalists was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

