Why ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Fan Gabrielle Union Turned Down Offer To Host A Screening

After Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade publicly gushed over the book Crazy Rich Asians, the actress was given an opportunity to host a screening for the new film adaptation – and didn’t hesitate to turn it down.

While talking to the crowd at She Knows Media’s Blogher Creators Summit, Union explained why she felt it wouldn’t be right for them to lend their name to that particular promotional event.

“Me and my husband saw Crazy Rich Asians the book at the airport, we put it on social media and the company that’s putting out Crazy Rich Asians was like, ‘Will you guys do a screening?’” she said on Wednesday, per Page Six. “I said, ‘Well, I guess we can but I don’t want to center us — that would be a mistake.”

“We will pay for a screening, we will support it, we will amplify it, but it should be an Asian celebrity or influencer or business person that you’re looking to and the rest of us should be amplifying that message,” she explained.

Her larger point to the crowd was how to avoid being self-serving while supporting others.

Later during the event, surprise guest Amy Schumer said Union taught her how to “be woke.”

