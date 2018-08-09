Huggy Lowdown: ‘Word On The Tweets’

Huggy is excited! ‘Word on the tweets,” is there are 11 black women gracing the covers of top magazines this September. This fall is going to be so black we might feel like we live in Wakanda! But two things are for sure, one is that Tiger Woods wont be buying any of those magazines and two, “Wakanda forever!”

