City Reviews Policy After 11-Year-Old Shocked With Stun Gun

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials are calling for changes to police policy after an officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting.

Cincinnati’s vice mayor has proposed raising the minimum age for stun gun use from 7 to 12 years old. Officers are currently told they can use them on 7 to 70-year-old suspects actively evading arrest.

Police say the officer suspected the girl was shoplifting Monday from a Kroger supermarket when he approached her. They say she ignored commands to stop before he shocked her. The girl was taken to a hospital and released to a guardian.

The police chief says he’s “extremely concerned” such force was used on a child that young. He promised to thoroughly review policies on use of force involving minors.

