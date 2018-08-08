CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Steph Curry Raised Money For Woman’s Family In Bay Area Subway Murder

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: Ben Margot/AP)

As most of you know, Steph Curry is a hero in the Bay Area in the same way that LeBron James is Ohio. Yet thus far, he’s been known more for his treys and his NBA championship rings than his charitable endeavors. But this week, he proved that he, too, is about giving back to the community that has supported his NBA career.

Through is summer basketball camp, Curry announced that he’s using donations to benefit Nia Wilson’s family. She is the teen who was murdered on the Oakland subway system in an unprovoked attack by a homeless white man. 

Via Essence.com

Tuesday night, Curry asked fans to tune into a livestream of a high school basketball camp he was hosting with his brother, Seth. While the all-star game was no-doubt a good time for basketball fans, the competition also benefited a good cause: Nia Wilson’s family.

While no amount of money could replace a loved one, Curry, who has played in Oakland with the Warriors since 2009, decided to use the camp as an opportunity to fundraise for the murdered teen’s family.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

celebrity charity , NBA , Nia Wilson , Steph Curry

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close