Steph Curry Raised Money For Woman’s Family In Bay Area Subway Murder

As most of you know, Steph Curry is a hero in the Bay Area in the same way that LeBron James is Ohio. Yet thus far, he’s been known more for his treys and his NBA championship rings than his charitable endeavors. But this week, he proved that he, too, is about giving back to the community that has supported his NBA career.

Through is summer basketball camp, Curry announced that he’s using donations to benefit Nia Wilson’s family. She is the teen who was murdered on the Oakland subway system in an unprovoked attack by a homeless white man.

Tuesday night, Curry asked fans to tune into a livestream of a high school basketball camp he was hosting with his brother, Seth. While the all-star game was no-doubt a good time for basketball fans, the competition also benefited a good cause: Nia Wilson’s family.

While no amount of money could replace a loved one, Curry, who has played in Oakland with the Warriors since 2009, decided to use the camp as an opportunity to fundraise for the murdered teen’s family.

