Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Drake Moves To Trademark ‘God’s Plan’

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

It looks like Drake has big plans for God’s Plan.

According to documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the 31-year-old rapper has filed an application to trademark the phrase, which he borrowed for the title of his 2018 song.

The July 31 filing suggests that Drizzy plans to use the phrase for music, clothing, marketing, promotional purposes, and what looks to be a game show that will air on television and the internet.

Presented as part of the evidence for his claim on the trademark are screenshots of the God’s Plan music video, its Wikipedia page and coverage of the song in various media outlets, noted Page Six.

 

The Beautiful Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video
0 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Drake , God's plan , music video

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close