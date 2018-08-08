Drake Moves To Trademark ‘God’s Plan’

It looks like Drake has big plans for God’s Plan.

According to documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the 31-year-old rapper has filed an application to trademark the phrase, which he borrowed for the title of his 2018 song.

The July 31 filing suggests that Drizzy plans to use the phrase for music, clothing, marketing, promotional purposes, and what looks to be a game show that will air on television and the internet.

Presented as part of the evidence for his claim on the trademark are screenshots of the God’s Plan music video, its Wikipedia page and coverage of the song in various media outlets, noted Page Six.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM