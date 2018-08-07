CLOSE
Paper Faces Contempt For Story On School Shooting Suspect

(Photo credit: AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida newspaper is facing a contempt motion for publishing material two judges ordered kept private about the educational history of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The Broward County school board contends in a court filing that the South Florida Sun Sentinel and two of its reporters should be held in contempt. The board claims the material published about Cruz violates court orders that it be blacked out of a report released Friday.

The newspaper says it has a right to publish material of great public interest. The story appeared after a reader told the Sun Sentinel the redactions could be removed by pasting the material into a Word file.

Contempt can be punishable by fines or even jail time. A Sun Sentinel attorney declined comment Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

