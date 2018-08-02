Husband Awarded $8.8 Million After Suing His Wife’s Lover

They say you’ll pay for your sins.
A North Carolina man was forced to open his check book after sleeping with another mans wife. A Superior Court judge in North Carolina ordered the man to pay $8.8 million to the husband of a North Carolina woman with whom he had been having an affair, reports Fox News.
The award represented $2.2 million in compensatory damages and three times that in punitive damages, the Herald Sun of Durham reported.
In an April of last year Keith King of Durham accused Francisco Huizar III of San Antonio of criminal conversation, alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery, the newspaper reported.
Danielle King – who is 15 years younger than her husband, testified in court that she pursued the relationship with Huizar in 2015 and that she was unhappy in her marriage to Keith King, according to the Herald Sun.
The Kings married in 2010 and have a 5-year-old daughter, reports Fox News.
King’s attorney said that the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King his company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company, reports Fox News.
Huizar’s attorney, says the Kings’ marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show.
According to the Herald Sun, Huizar plans to appeal.
