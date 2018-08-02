Husband Awarded $8.8 Million After Suing His Wife’s Lover

They say you’ll pay for your sins.

A North Carolina man was forced to open his check book after sleeping with another mans wife. A Superior Court judge in North Carolina ordered the man to pay $8.8 million to the husband of a North Carolina woman with whom he had been having an affair, reports Fox News.

The award represented $2.2 million in compensatory damages and three times that in punitive damages, the Herald Sun of Durham reported.

In an April of last year Keith King of Durham accused Francisco Huizar III of San Antonio of criminal conversation, alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery, the newspaper reported.

Danielle King – who is 15 years younger than her husband, testified in court that she pursued the relationship with Huizar in 2015 and that she was unhappy in her marriage to Keith King, according to the Herald Sun.

The Kings married in 2010 and have a 5-year-old daughter, reports Fox News.

King’s attorney said that the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King his company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company, reports Fox News.

Huizar’s attorney, says the Kings’ marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show.

According to the Herald Sun, Huizar plans to appeal.

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits 24 photos Launch gallery So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits 1. Lee Daniels 1 of 24 2. Sean Penn Source:AP 2 of 24 3. Prince 3 of 24 4. Oprah Winfrey 4 of 24 5. Jay-Z 5 of 24 6. Lil Wayne & Birdman 6 of 24 7. Anita Baker 7 of 24 8. Tyler Perry 8 of 24 9. Usher & the Biebs 9 of 24 10. Robin Thicke 10 of 24 11. Kanye West 11 of 24 12. Selita Ebanks 12 of 24 13. Missy Elliott 13 of 24 14. Sean Combs 14 of 24 15. Tommy Lee 15 of 24 16. Melissa Joan Hart 16 of 24 17. Jessica Alba 17 of 24 18. Pitbull & Lindsay Lohan 18 of 24 19. Regina King 19 of 24 20. Jonathan Cheban 20 of 24 21. Chaz Bono 21 of 24 22. David Cassidy 22 of 24 23. Gary Busey 23 of 24 24. Venus Williams 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Husband Awarded $8.8 Million After Suing His Wife’s Lover So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM