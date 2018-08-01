CLOSE
Rihanna First Black Woman To Cover British Vogue’s September Issue

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

Beyonce isn’t the only woman making black history with her September Vogue cover.

Rihanna will appear on the cover of British Vogue next month as the first black woman in history to front its September issue, traditionally the magazine’s most important release of the year.

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful explained why he recruited the pop star as the cover girl for the 400-page September, 2018 issue, which he dubs the “guide to everything you’ll want to buy, wear, admire and be inspired by as a new season dawns.”

“On top of providing an indispensable guide to the clothes and trends that will define autumn 2018, I wanted these pages to act as a marker for everything that is exciting and varied about the times we live in,” he wrote in a piece published on the British Vogue website. “Essentially, we are taking you on a journey – from our offices in central London, where I invited Bajan superstar Rihanna earlier this summer to talk diva-dom and diversity, to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed Vogue into the heart of the Royal family.”

Gushing to her Instagram followers Tuesday, RiRi wrote: “SEPTEMBER ISSUE!!! @britishvogue I’m so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue @edward_enninful. Thank you for considering me!”

 

On the cover, shot by famed fashion photographer Nick Knight, Rihanna wears a Prada dress, accented with floral hair artwork by Azuma Makoto and items from her own SAVAGE X FENTY lingerie line.

She also used cosmetics from her Fenty Beauty line, applied by celebrity makeup artist Isamaya French.

The September issue of British Vogue reaches newsstands on Aug. 3.

As previously reported, Beyonce was given full editorial control of her upcoming cover and chose photographer Tyler Mitchell, making him the first black person in history to shoot a September for the publication.

View more pics from Rihanna’s shoot below:

 

 

Rihanna's Many Looks Through the Years

26 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna's Many Looks Through the Years

