DL’s GED Section: ‘Information Is Power’

Information is power and hopefully one day the men in the NFL will realize their power. There is no NFL without the players, without them there is no game. It makes no sense to be ready to smack the taste out of someone for disrespecting you but bow down to Jerry Jones. The owners do pay the bills but as a collective the players have the power.

