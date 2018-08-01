Information is power and hopefully one day the men in the NFL will realize their power. There is no NFL without the players, without them there is no game. It makes no sense to be ready to smack the taste out of someone for disrespecting you but bow down to Jerry Jones. The owners do pay the bills but as a collective the players have the power.
One thought on “DL’s GED Section: ‘Information Is Power’”
Use that power to help strenghten us from within like other ethnic groups do and we won’t have to worry about what any other group of people do…but, that will never happen unfortunately, because that would mean we’d have to stop whining and do for ourselves and we just can’t seem to wrap our collective minds around that…