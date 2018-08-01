City Has To Pay $65K To White Cop Who Says He Was Taunted For Saying He Was Part Black

A white police officer in Michigan who says he was teased by fellow officers when he told them that he was part black will receive a $65,000 settlement, reports CNN.

Sgt. Cleon Brown, a 19-year veteran with the police department in Hastings, Michigan, said he claims that his colleges began to taunt him in 2016 after he took a genetic test through Ancestry.com and learned that he was 18% African.

CNN reports, his colleagues at the police department began whispering “Black Lives Matter” while pumping their fists as they walked past him and his police chief referred to him as “Kunta.”

Brown feels like they were making fun of him as to say that his heritage is nothing to be proud of, reports CNN.

Christmas 2016, someone put a black Santa in his Christmas stocking. It had “18%” written on its beard, the lawsuit says.

“I call it straight up racism,” Brown told CNN

The city rebuts the officer’s claims.

It goes on to say: “The officer who placed the Santa in Brown’s stocking then went to Brown to apologize for doing so, since he heard that Brown was upset about the incident.”

According to CNN , Brown is disappointed in the outcome and plans to leave the city. He will continue receiving salary and benefits through October 31, but he can’t seek future employment with the city of Hastings, his attorney Karie Boylan said.

