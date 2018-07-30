Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour

Jermaine Dupri has been writing and producing platinum hit records for more than 25 years. Celebrating the legacy and quarter century of success with his record label, So So Def Recordings, Dupri is bringing all his artists together on one stage for an exclusive performance, as AEG Presents The So So Def 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR.
Joining Jermaine on the tour will be the So So Def Family, including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon.
Tickets for the tour, which begins in October, will begin going on sale Friday, Aug 3rd.
Sony Music’s Legacy Recording’s division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalogue, recently released Jermaine Dupri Presents So So Def 25. The compilation includes So So Def classics such as Da Brat’s “Funkdafied”, Xscape’s “Just Kickin’ It”, Dupri’s own “Money Aint A Thang (feat. Jay-Z)” and many more, plus rare tracks featuring Kanye West and The Notorious B.I.G.
Dupri is making further headlines this year as he was inducted and honored at the 2018 Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additional 2018 inductees include Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Alan Jackson, Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James “JT” Taylor p/k/a “Kool & The Gang,” and John Mellencamp.
Dupri says, “Blessings are bigger when you share them. One of my biggest blessings is to be able to go tour with all my artists. I can’t wait!!!”
SoSoDef 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR Schedule is as follows:
October 14
Washington D.C.
Capital One Arena
October 18
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
October 19
Baltimore, MD
Royal Farms Arena
October 20
Greensboro, NC
Coliseum
October 21
Atlanta, GA
Philips Arena
TBD
Chicago, IL
United Center
October 25
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
October 26
Memphis, TN
FedExForum
October 28
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
October 31
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
November 2
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
