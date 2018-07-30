Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour

Jermaine Dupri has been writing and producing platinum hit records for more than 25 years. Celebrating the legacy and quarter century of success with his record label, So So Def Recordings, Dupri is bringing all his artists together on one stage for an exclusive performance, as AEG Presents The So So Def 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR.

Joining Jermaine on the tour will be the So So Def Family, including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon.

Tickets for the tour, which begins in October, will begin going on sale Friday, Aug 3rd.

Sony Music’s Legacy Recording’s division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalogue, recently released Jermaine Dupri Presents So So Def 25. The compilation includes So So Def classics such as Da Brat’s “Funkdafied”, Xscape’s “Just Kickin’ It”, Dupri’s own “Money Aint A Thang (feat. Jay-Z)” and many more, plus rare tracks featuring Kanye West and The Notorious B.I.G.

Dupri is making further headlines this year as he was inducted and honored at the 2018 Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additional 2018 inductees include Bill Anderson, Steve Dorff, Alan Jackson, Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James “JT” Taylor p/k/a “Kool & The Gang,” and John Mellencamp.

Dupri says, “Blessings are bigger when you share them. One of my biggest blessings is to be able to go tour with all my artists. I can’t wait!!!”

SoSoDef 25th Anniversary CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR Schedule is as follows:

October 14

Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena

October 18

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

October 19

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

October 20

Greensboro, NC

Coliseum

October 21

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

TBD

Chicago, IL

United Center

October 25

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

October 26

Memphis, TN

FedExForum

October 28

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

October 31

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

November 2

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

