CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

Here Is How You Can Score Free Chicken Tenders Today From Wendys

Free Chicken Tenders!

Leave a comment
Wendy's Sells Major Stake In Arby's To Private Equity Group

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

At participating Wendy’s locations today you can score free chicken tenders. Yes, that’s right — FREE.

What do you have to do? Simply utter the phrase “winner, winner, chicken tender” at the register and boom, you have two tenders to add to your Friday mood.

Float on by for the delicious taste of our crispy Chicken Tenders.

A post shared by Wendy's 🍔 (@wendys) on

It’s a one day deal so get your chicken tender deliciousness on today!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Here Is How You Can Score Free Chicken Tenders Today From Wendys was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Here Is How You Can Score Free Chicken Tenders Today From Wendys

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close