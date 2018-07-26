Carmelo Anthony, technically, is still a member of the Atlanta Hawks. After the trade sending him from OKC to ATL became complete, a countdown clock has begun on when Melo would join the Rockets.

Speaking to Jemele Hill, Melo gives reason as to why it didn’t work in OKC and why he believes it should work in Houston.

RELATED: Houston, You Have Carmelo: Reports Say Rockets Are Expected To Sign Melo For $2.4 Million

On getting waived:

“I had a conversation with my wife and family. I said to them, I’m not taking no buyout. I’m not getting waived. And they said, at the end of the day, nobody is going to know that. You have to do what you have to do. It’s going to be a blip on your radar. It’s on to the next chapter. It took me a while to get to that point where I’m like, OK, I’m going to accept it.”

On OKC:

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t a good fit. I think last year — and I haven’t talked about this before — everything was just so rushed, going to the team for media day and the day before training camp. Them guys already had something in place, and then I come along in the 25th hour like, oh s—, Melo just come on and join us. Like, you can figure it out since you’ve been around the game for a long time. That’s why it was so inconsistent. At times, I had to figure it out on my own rather than somebody over there or people over there helping me.”

On His Reason For Potentially Joining The Rockets:

“I think winning, at the end of the day, rewrites everything. It settles everything. I also look back at this past year. When we were winning, the story was written already. When we started losing, the story is written. It’s almost premeditated. I’m playing ball. I’m happy. I’m excited about what’s to come, wherever that may be.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Carmelo On Possibility Of Joining The Rockets: “Winning Rewrites Everything” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: