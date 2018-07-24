A new inspiration TV show is headed to CBS.
This fall, the network will introduce a new series called God Friended Me. It’s about a church-kid-turned-atheist who experiences a few miracles that restore his faith again. If you’re wondering whether or not it has something to do with social media, it does.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Can you imagine getting a friend request from God? The main character in this show received one and it not only changed his life, but the lives of a few “friends” God suggested he follow, too.
The hopeful series, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and stars Joe Morton (Justice League, The Good Wife), was created by Bryant Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien – both of whom been on the producing team for GOTHAM, Hawaii Five-O and more.
Check out the trailer below!
Our Favorite TV Dads
Our Favorite TV Dads
1. Uncle Phil1 of 10
2. Lucious Lyon2 of 10
3. Ray Campbell3 of 10
4. Carl Winslow4 of 10
5. Papa Pope5 of 10
6. Bernie Mac6 of 10
7. Andre Johnson7 of 10
8. Cliff Huxtable8 of 10
9. George Jefferson9 of 10
10. James Evans10 of 10
Watch: CBS Preps New Inspirational TV Show, ‘God Friended Me’ [EXTENDED TRAILER] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com