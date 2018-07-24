WMJShow Trending
Home > WMJShow Trending

Watch: CBS Preps New Inspirational TV Show, ‘God Friended Me’ [EXTENDED TRAILER]

Leave a comment

God Friended Me

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

A new inspiration TV show is headed to CBS.

This fall, the network will introduce a new series called God Friended Me. It’s about a church-kid-turned-atheist who experiences a few miracles that restore his faith again. If you’re wondering whether or not it has something to do with social media, it does.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Can you imagine getting a friend request from God? The main character in this show received one and it not only changed his life, but the lives of a few “friends” God suggested he follow, too.

The hopeful series, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and stars Joe Morton (Justice League, The Good Wife), was created by Bryant Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien – both of whom been on the producing team for GOTHAM, Hawaii Five-O and more.

Check out the trailer below!

 

Our Favorite TV Dads

10 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite TV Dads

Continue reading Our Favorite TV Dads

Our Favorite TV Dads

Watch: CBS Preps New Inspirational TV Show, ‘God Friended Me’ [EXTENDED TRAILER] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close