If you hadn’t heard already the Mega Millions Jackpot is currently set at over half a billion dollars ($512 million) with a cash value around more than $300 million. Everybody is going to be buying lotto tickets in order to cash in on the huge jackpot but we’ve found the spots in Houston that are the luckiest when it comes to selling lotto tickets.

Rudy’s Stop & Shop (1018 Damon St, Rosenberg)

Super K Corner Store (8560 San Felipe, Houston)

Super K Food Store (5103 1960 East, Humble)

Shop N’ Go (7800 Almeda, Houston)

Good luck!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

These Are The Luckiest Places In Houston To Buy Lotto Tickets was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: