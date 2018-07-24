CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

These Are The Luckiest Places In Houston To Buy Lotto Tickets

It may be your lucky night

Leave a comment

If you hadn’t heard already the Mega Millions Jackpot is currently set at over half a billion dollars ($512 million) with a cash value around more than $300 million. Everybody is going to be buying lotto tickets in order to cash in on the huge jackpot but we’ve found the spots in Houston that are the luckiest when it comes to selling lotto tickets.

  • Rudy’s Stop & Shop (1018 Damon St, Rosenberg)
  • Super K Corner Store (8560 San Felipe, Houston)
  • Super K Food Store (5103 1960 East, Humble)
  • Shop N’ Go (7800 Almeda, Houston)

Good luck!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

These Are The Luckiest Places In Houston To Buy Lotto Tickets was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading These Are The Luckiest Places In Houston To Buy Lotto Tickets

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close