‘RHOA’ Drama: Sheree Is Out, But What About Kenya?

These days it seems like all The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama is happening offscreen. First there were all the rumors about whether or not Kenya was returning, now it appears that one housewife has called it quits for sure.
Sheree Whitfield, the Queen of Chateau Sheree is out. She told People.com that the paycheck offered wasn’t what she wanted and so she will not return to the eleventh season of RHOA currently in production.
After weeks of speculation, the 48-year-old reality star confirmed on Monday that she will not be part of the hit Bravo show’s upcoming eleventh season when it premieres this fall.
The reason for her exit? The salary offer she received from the network.
“Currently living my best life,” she told a fan on her Instagram Story when asked if she was coming back to RHOA. “Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth.”
Asked if she was fired, Whitfield made it clear that she had “declined” the show.
She also went on to tell fans that she wasn’t worried about money, suggesting that Chateau Sherée was in a good place. “Don’t you fret… I’m good love!” Whitfield told a fan, teasing to another that other TV options are on the table. “You may be seeing me soon!”
As for Kenya, she’s apparently in intense negotiations as well. She tweeted about rumors that her reluctance to include her husband, Marc Daly, and the upcoming birth of their first child were putting her at odds with Bravo producers. But it appears that like Sheree, Kenya’s main issue is compensation.
And then went on to explain further:’
It seems fans agree that Kenya should have the chance, if she does want to, to show off her victories since she’s started on RHOA:
Will you be sad to see Sheree and/or Kenya go?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Chikesia Clemons Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct In Waffle House Arrest
- Cedric The Entertainer Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame After 30 Years In The Business
- Dollar General Cashier Calls Police On Black Woman Using Coupons
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Favorite Reality TV Divas
Favorite Reality TV Divas
1. Tia & Tamera MowrySource:Getty 1 of 50
2. Yandy SmithSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. Tameka "Tiny" HarrisSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Tina CampbellSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. Taj GeorgeSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Porsha StewartSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Phaedra ParksSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. OliviaSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Faith EvansSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. MonicaSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Kenya MooreSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Melissa GorgaSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. MashondaSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Lisa WuSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Laurieann GibsonSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. Kim ZolciakSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. T-BozSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. Erica CampbellSource:Getty 20 of 50
21. Emily BustamanteSource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Jackie Christie22 of 50
23. Chrissy LampkinSource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Sheree WhitfieldSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Adrienne BailonSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. June AmbroseSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Towanda BraxtonSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. Jennifer WilliamsSource:Getty 28 of 50
29. Traci BraxtonSource:Getty 29 of 50
30. Trina BraxtonSource:Getty 30 of 50
31. Lala AnthonySource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Evelyn Lozada32 of 50
33. Angela SimmonsSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Nene LeakesSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Cynthia BaileySource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Kourtney KardashianSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Tami Roman40 of 50
41. Tyra BanksSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Lisa Raye McCoySource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Kimora Lee SimmonsSource:Getty 43 of 50
44. Syleena JohnsonSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. Shaunie O'Neal45 of 50
46. Sheree FletcherSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Keke WyattSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Draya Michelle49 of 50
50. Andrea KellySource:Getty 50 of 50