Cleveland 19 is Getting Answers on the state of dog fighting in Northeast Ohio.

This comes after the discovery of dead dogs in garbage bags, which were discovered along East 131st Street in Cleveland Monday.

While some animal rights advocates worried it could be a symptom of dog fighting, that conclusion will require an investigation by law enforcement.

In Cuyahoga County, one such agency with the ability to investigate allegations of animal cruelty and neglect are the humane agents at the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

“If we don’t have the community helping us, then who knows how many animals are out there suffering? It’s just critical. If you think there is something going on then go ahead and call us and let us to the investigating,” said Ayse Dunlap, director of operations at Cleveland APL.

DanaMarie Pannella, an attorney who handles many animal cruelty cases for APL, says she has not seen an increase of dog fighting cases in Ohio.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Dog Fighting Cases Increasing in Northeast Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com