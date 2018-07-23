R Kelly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations On New 19-Minute Track ‘I Admit It’ (Listen)

R Kelly is apparently looking to cash in on his sexual misconduct allegations with a new 19-minute song that addresses the accusations made against him by multiple young women.

Taking to Instagram Live Sunday night, the crooner teased I Admit It, a trap-flavored, auto-tuned response in which he sings, “I done made some mistakes,” but goes on to deny allegations of sexual misconduct. “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent (30 years)/ Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends (girlfriends),” he sings.

Kelly admits to being with “older and younger [ladies]” and also references the ongoing #MuteRKelly campaign.

“I admit I f**k with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah)/ But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s**t is crazy (crazy)/ You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me (stone me, yeah, yeah)/ Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me (against me, mute me)”

He gets specific about allegations charged by the parents of Jocelyn Savage, who say Kelly began dating their 19-year-old daughter in 2016 and proceeded to cut off her communication with them. The parents accuse Kelly of brainwashing, grooming, and imprisoning their daughter and multiple other women at his homes in both Chicago and Georgia. For her part, Savage said she was “totally fine [and] happy where I’m at.”

“Said I’m abusing these women, what the f**k that’s some absurd s**t (what?)/ They’re brainwashed, really? (really)/ Kidnapped, really? (really)/ Can’t eat, really? (really)/ Real talk, that s**t sound silly (yeah)/ And if you really, really wanna know (know)/ Her father dropped her off at my show (show)/ And told this boy to put her on stage (yeah)/ I admit that she was over age (age)/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me (she was feelin’ me)/ I admit that that’s the s**t that comes with/ being a celebrity (celebrity)/ I ain’t chasing these ladies, no (no, no)/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah (chasing me).”

“Now I’m only saying all this s**t, ’cause how they tryna play me, yeah (yeah, oh)/ I admit that this is no disrespect to the parents (no disrespect)/ But this is my advice to you ’cause I’m also a parent (parent)/ Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me that it’s okay (my face, okay)/ ‘Cause your agenda is to get paid, and get mad when it don’t go your way (yeah, go way)

Kelly continues: “What’s the definition of a cult?/ Whats the definition of a sex slave?/ Go to the dictionary, look it up/ Let me know I’ll be here waiting/ Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull they hair (they hair)/ Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull they hair (they hair)/ Some like me to spank ’em/ Some like to get branded/ And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station/ Look I’m just a man y’all (man y’all)/ Not a monster or beast (no, no)/ But I admit there are times when these girls so fine, they’ll chill with a n**ga for a week (oh, for a week).”

At another point in the song, Kelly acknowledges that he himself was the victim of sexual abuse at the age of 14, singing: “Now, I admit a family member touched me (touched me, touched me, touched me)/ From a child to the age 14, yeah/ While I laid asleep, took my virginity (sleep, gini’)”

Kelly also directly addresses Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago-based music journalist who has reported on Kelly’s alleged misconduct over the last two decades:

“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years (25 whole years, yeah)/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against (stories, stories, yeah)/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career (a whole career)/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies (prayed for you, enemies)/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gon’ keep on doing me (my joy, doing me).”

Listen to Kelly’s song below, followed by a transcript of the lyrics:

