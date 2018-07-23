R Kelly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations On New 19-Minute Track ‘I Admit It’ (Listen)

R Kelly is apparently looking to cash in on his sexual misconduct allegations with a new 19-minute song that addresses the accusations made against him by multiple young women.
Taking to Instagram Live Sunday night, the crooner teased I Admit It, a trap-flavored, auto-tuned response in which he sings, “I done made some mistakes,” but goes on to deny allegations of sexual misconduct. “How they gon’ say I don’t respect these women, when all I’ve done is represent (30 years)/ Take my career and turn it upside down, ’cause you mad I’ve got some girlfriends (girlfriends),” he sings.
Kelly admits to being with “older and younger [ladies]” and also references the ongoing #MuteRKelly campaign.
“I admit I f**k with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies (ladies, yeah)/ But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s**t is crazy (crazy)/ You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions (opinions)/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me (stone me, yeah, yeah)/ Turn the world against me, but only god can mute me (against me, mute me)”
He gets specific about allegations charged by the parents of Jocelyn Savage, who say Kelly began dating their 19-year-old daughter in 2016 and proceeded to cut off her communication with them. The parents accuse Kelly of brainwashing, grooming, and imprisoning their daughter and multiple other women at his homes in both Chicago and Georgia. For her part, Savage said she was “totally fine [and] happy where I’m at.”
“Said I’m abusing these women, what the f**k that’s some absurd s**t (what?)/ They’re brainwashed, really? (really)/ Kidnapped, really? (really)/ Can’t eat, really? (really)/ Real talk, that s**t sound silly (yeah)/ And if you really, really wanna know (know)/ Her father dropped her off at my show (show)/ And told this boy to put her on stage (yeah)/ I admit that she was over age (age)/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me (she was feelin’ me)/ I admit that that’s the s**t that comes with/ being a celebrity (celebrity)/ I ain’t chasing these ladies, no (no, no)/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah (chasing me).”
“Now I’m only saying all this s**t, ’cause how they tryna play me, yeah (yeah, oh)/ I admit that this is no disrespect to the parents (no disrespect)/ But this is my advice to you ’cause I’m also a parent (parent)/ Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me that it’s okay (my face, okay)/ ‘Cause your agenda is to get paid, and get mad when it don’t go your way (yeah, go way)
Kelly continues: “What’s the definition of a cult?/ Whats the definition of a sex slave?/ Go to the dictionary, look it up/ Let me know I’ll be here waiting/ Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull they hair (they hair)/ Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull they hair (they hair)/ Some like me to spank ’em/ Some like to get branded/ And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station/ Look I’m just a man y’all (man y’all)/ Not a monster or beast (no, no)/ But I admit there are times when these girls so fine, they’ll chill with a n**ga for a week (oh, for a week).”
At another point in the song, Kelly acknowledges that he himself was the victim of sexual abuse at the age of 14, singing: “Now, I admit a family member touched me (touched me, touched me, touched me)/ From a child to the age 14, yeah/ While I laid asleep, took my virginity (sleep, gini’)”
Kelly also directly addresses Jim DeRogatis, the Chicago-based music journalist who has reported on Kelly’s alleged misconduct over the last two decades:
“To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years (25 whole years, yeah)/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against (stories, stories, yeah)/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career (a whole career)/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies (prayed for you, enemies)/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gon’ keep on doing me (my joy, doing me).”
Listen to Kelly’s song below, followed by a transcript of the lyrics:
1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries Aaliyah
R. Kelly worked with singer Aaliyah on her début album “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.” R. Kelly, 27, marries Aaliyah when she’s 15 and has her age stated as 18 on their marriage certificate. They annulled the marriage that same year and vowed to never speak about it again.
2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Tiffany Hawkins sues the singer for allegedly engaging ” in inappropriate sexual conduct with (her), included but not limited to engaging in group sexual intercourse with her) and other minors.” At the time Hawkins was 15 and R. Kelly was 24. They ended up settling the suit with an undisclosed amount.
3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An Investigation
In 2000, the Chicago Police sex crimes unit opened an investigation into R. Kelly about two alleged separate sexual misconduct allegations. This came after DeRogatis a person who worked for the “Sun-Times” received an anonymous tip. Even so, police were unable to find witnesses who’d come forward.
4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And Harrasment
Former Epic employee Tracy Sampson sued R. Kelly for $50k claiming that he allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her. Sampson says that he forced her at 17 to have oral sex with another woman against her will. That case settled for another undisclosed amount.
5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her Pregnant
At the age of 16, Patrice Jones claims R. Kelly allegedly got her pregnant and then forced her to get an abortion. Montina Woods sues Kelly a weeks later for allegedly taping them having sex without her permission. Both cases were settled with an undisclosed amount. Later on, a sex tape of Kelly allegedly having sex with a minor is released and he gets indicted on 21 charges of child pornography in Illinois.
6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child Pornography
In Florida, police obtained a camera that contained images of Kelly allegedly having sex with under-aged girls. In addition to his 21 counts of child pornography in Illinois, the state of Florida charged him with 12 more.
7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 14
It’s revealed while R. Kelly is on trial for his child pornography charges in Illinois, the girl who appeared in a 2002 sex tape was only 14-years-old.
8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois Trial
After three years of being on trial for child pornography in Illinois, Kelly wins the case. A jury consisting of nine men and three women found him not guilty.
9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. Kelly
In 2017, R. Kelly gets sued by a Mississippi Sheriff that accused the singer of allegedly having an affair with his wife.
10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His Home
DeRogatis publishes an article to BuzzFeed claiming that R. Kelly was allegedly holding 6 women against their will at his Chicago and Atlanta houses. The report suggests that Kelly dictated every part of their lives.
11. 2018: Unnamed Woman Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her An STI
A woman who remains unnamed accused R. Kelly of allegedly giving her an STI.
3 thoughts on “R Kelly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations On New 19-Minute Track ‘I Admit It’ (Listen)”
Wow, brothers and sisters. Almost all the male population is some kind of predator. Give it a break, stop hating. Those girls are in love!! This is for money. Love you, R. Kelly and will always listen to your music. Some of my kids were made listening to your songs. Keep it movin!!
His career is over in my Listening Ear.
Do Not Listen to his music. As far as SEEN ON TV. NEVER EVER AGAIN…SING THIS SONG, I’M GOING TO JAIL.
Duh! Everyone knew he was/is a predator. His Career is probably over!