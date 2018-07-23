Jazzy Report Let Your Weight Work For You

DL Hughley Show
A theme park in china is letting women who weigh more than 136 pounds in for free! Tang Paradise park in the northern city of Xi’an granted hundreds of women free entry if they were heavier than a Tang Dynasty imperial concubine. The promotion highlighted that being “slightly overweight” was a beauty standard during the ancient dynasty.

