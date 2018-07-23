CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Color Me Badd Singer Bryan Abrams Arrested for Assaulting Bandmate Mark Calderon on Stage [Video]

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams was arrested in Tyre, New York, in the early hours of Sunday, July 22, for assaulting his bandmate Mark Calderon on stage.

According to TMZ, Abrams was clearly upset about something, because after performing a song at del Lago Casino in Tyre, New York, he walked up to Mark Calderon and shoved him to the ground without saying a word.

 

An eyewitness told TMZ, that Abrams, was having a bad night with his voice. He eventually got so frustrated that he walked off stage.

Calderon hit some sound equipment on his way to the floor, and was hurt. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for neck and back pain, reports TMZ,

According to TMZ,, Abrams was arrested for misdemeanor assault, taken to jail where he was booked. His bail was set at $2,000. It is unclear if he’s posted bail yet.

The Best Of The Boy Bands: Dru Hill, SILK & Troop!

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Of The Boy Bands: Dru Hill, SILK & Troop!

Continue reading Color Me Badd Singer Bryan Abrams Arrested for Assaulting Bandmate Mark Calderon on Stage [Video]

The Best Of The Boy Bands: Dru Hill, SILK & Troop!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

arrest , Color Me Badd , New York , Shove

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close