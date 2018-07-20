Common already has an Emmy, a few Grammy Awards and an Oscar. Robert Glasper is one of the more acclaimed musicians not only from Houston but in the world at large having collaborated with everyone from Erykah Badu to Bilal to even scoring the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead. Riggins, an accomplished drummer from Detroit, worked with Glasper and Common on their Emmy-award winning song, “Letter to the Free” from the 13th soundtrack, a film from Ava DuVernay about the prison industrial complex and the ramifications of it that date all the way back to slavery.

Together, they’re a group – August Greene with a little something for everybody. Common already has hits for the fellas and the ladies with “The Light” and “The Corner.” Glasper is an H-Town mainstay and Riggins is the glue that holds all the personality together. They’ll be hitting the city November 24th at Smart Financial Centre for an intimate performance you won’t want to miss! A night for jazz heads, hip-hop heads and the soulful amongst us.

Tickets go on sale at 10 A.M. TODAY at Ticketmaster.com. Get yours now because they’re going to sell out and you may miss out on a good date night!

Common’s Supergroup August Greene With Robert Glasper And Karriem Riggins Announces November Date In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

