Missy Elliott Denies VMA’s Video Vanguard Award Rumors: ‘I Don’t Think I’m Even On The List’

Missy Elliott has broken the hearts of fans who speculated that she would be the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award from MTV’s Video Music Awards.

After nominations were announced this week, with Cardi B, The Carters and Childish Gambino among the artists earning nods, the night’s most prestigious honor – the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – remains a mystery.

Internet sleuths immediately pointed to Elliott, whose groundbreaking videos throughout her career certainly makes her selection long overdue. But Missy has since come forth to let everyone know that she was not the chosen one this year.

“I’m seeing a lot of outlets reporting that I’m receiving the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award I wanted to clear it up that I haven’t been listed. I am still humbled by the love yall have shown,” she tweeted.

