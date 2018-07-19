CLOSE
Michelle Obama Launches New Voter Registration Initiative

(Photo credit: video screenshot)

The former FLOTUS, today, launches When We All Vote, a new celeb-heavy, non-partisan voter registration initiative aimed at increasing voter registration rates in all 50 states ahead of the midterms. In 2014, more than 1/5th of eligible American citizens were not registered to vote, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts research cited in the press release.

Tom Hanks, Janelle Monae, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are on board, as are prominent Obama-era officials, including Valerie Jarrett, who will serve as the group’s president, and former first lady chief of staff Tina Tchen, who will serve as the treasurer, according to Politico.

The initiative, which will be incorporated as a non-profit and be separate from the Obama Foundation, is still raising money for what sources familiar with the effort say will be an $8 million budget, Politico reported. Mrs. Obama and several other prominent figures involved with the group will appear in PSAs as part of the initiative and at live events throughout the United States in the coming months.

Watch the first PSA below:

 

When We All Vote is using a three-pronged strategy to achieve its registration and participation oriented goals: volunteer recruitment; improved voter registration processes; and increased conversation across the United States.

Monáe adds in a statement, “It’s gonna be our generation that corrects the mistakes of our past and creates a more inclusive future that works for us all. As voters, we are the ones that hold the power to make this dream a reality.”

2 thoughts on “Michelle Obama Launches New Voter Registration Initiative

  1. americanize on said:

    If you dems think we black folks will be used just for numbers and no agenda,you’re in for a big surprise.

    Reply
  2. L on said:

    Awesome!!!!!

    If folks of COLOR come out in droves in the mid-term election this November-the same as WE did in 2008 and 2012-the Clown in the WH is history.

    Even better, Chump’s ass may be IMPEACHED due to TREASON and his relationship with Vladimir Putin.

    Reply

