Russ Parr Morning Show
WATCH: Mama Tina & Michelle Obama Are “On The Run” In Paris

Name a more iconic duo? We'll wait.

Iconic mamas Tina Lawson and forever First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted turning up at Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run’ Paris tour stop. Michelle was rocking a haute short set, while Mama Tina was stunting in some hot red capris.

The duo danced to Jay-Z’s ‘On To The Next One’ as he approached the end of the platform–giving his honored guests a little wave.

Yasssss #MichelleObama and #TinaLawson jammin to #OnToTheNextOne at #OTRII

A post shared by BLACKWOMENAREPOPPIN.com (@blackwomenarepoppin) on

Sasha Obama was also photographed in the audience:

 

WATCH: Mama Tina & Michelle Obama Are “On The Run” In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close