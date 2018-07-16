Iconic mamas Tina Lawson and forever First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted turning up at Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run’ Paris tour stop. Michelle was rocking a haute short set, while Mama Tina was stunting in some hot red capris.
The duo danced to Jay-Z’s ‘On To The Next One’ as he approached the end of the platform–giving his honored guests a little wave.
Sasha Obama was also photographed in the audience:
Listen it is some scary times with # 45 at the helm. First Lady Michelle and Sasha living their best lives #UNBOTHERED. The mother daughter duo attended the Jay Z , Beyonce concert. IN PARIS! Michelle, showed some legs. #michelleobama #forever44 #sashaobama #jayz #beyonce #tinalawson #pricelessgirls
WATCH: Mama Tina & Michelle Obama Are “On The Run” In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com