Inside Her Story: ‘It All Changed When I Put On My Uniform’

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Brehanna Daniels who is the 1st black woman on a NASCAR national pit crew.

Daniels, 24, entered the NASCAR Rev Racing Drive for Diversity Pit Crew program last year. The former athlete for Norfolk State University, says that when she tried out she didn’t know exactly what she was getting herself into. But after training for 9 months it was time to make history and she was ready.

She said she could feel people looking at her as she walked in with her equipment bag for the first time, she said it felt like they were looking at her thinking, “ok she’s here to do something.” Some people are extremely receptive and even excited about the pit crew being diversified, like a lady in a bathroom who gave her a hug.

