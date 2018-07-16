The McClure Twins are not Justin’s biological children!
The McClure Twins, Alexis and Ava are adorable kids who blew up on social media. They have over a million followers their Instagram page and Youtube channel.
This is the most recent tea spilled about the McClure family and Ami Dunn McClure, mother of the identical twins Ava and Alexis McClure, spilled the tea herself in a recent video that the couple made trying to clean up the social media mess that “dad’s” tweets created.
In case you forgot, Justin tweeted:
“Black people can’t say ‘ask’ but they have no trouble saying Cadillac Escalade.”
In another tweet, he said Black woman name their children names like “Chandelier, Lasagna, Constellation,” and “Walgreens.”
Ami told fans in the video, “I met Justin in 2014.” That was a red flag because the twins birthday is July 12, 2013. Meaning that Ami and Justin met after the girls were born. There’s no way Justin is their biological father.
See the video:
After doing the math and realizing that the McClure’s are a blended family, the internet investigators did some digging. It was discovered that Ami was allegedly married to another man in 2012! When the pictures came out people quickly realized that the twins share a striking resemblance to this man.
Ami then released another video in hopes of setting the record straight. In the video she says that her first husband is the twins biological father, but the relationship was toxic. According to Ami she left Jeff shortly after she found out that she was pregnant with the girls. He allegedly didn’t do anything for Ava and Alexis after their birth.
Ami and Justin met in 2014 when the girls were a little over a year old and he later adopted them. According to Ami they have been open about this with family and close friends, but were waiting to share it with the world until the girls understood what that meant.
- Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins!! [Video]
- Paris Jackson On Reports She Has Come Out As Bisexual: ‘Everyone Has Known For Years. This Is Not News’
- Tinashe Denies Lying About & Stalking Ex Ben Simmons: ‘This Narrative Has To End’
One thought on “Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins!! [Video]”
Hmmmm…what about what white people name their kids.
.
1. Tu Morrow – Rob Morrow
2. Apple – Gwenyth Paltrow
3. Sage Moonblood – Sly Stallone
4. Moon Unit – Frank Zappa
5. Audio Science – Shannon Sossamon
6. Sunday Rose – Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
7. Moxie CrimeFighter – Dau of Pen Jillette
8. Tallulah, Scout, Rumer – Bruce Willis & Demi Moore
9. Pilot Inspecktor – Jason Lee
10. Rainbow Aurora – Holly Madison
11. Toaster – Dumb parent
12. Telephone Ring – another dumb parent
13. Sunrise Sunshine – ”
14. Trailor Trassh – Typical Redneck parent
15. Walmart Cart Wheels – ”
The list goes on and on for the dumbest craziest names in the states. And this dude has the nerve to try and criticize black women naming their kids. How quickly they forget. This list says it all, and believe me, there are more than 15 names that can be posted.