Ex-Browns Player Kellen Winslow, Jr. Facing More Charges

We’re learning more and more about former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. Now he’s being charged with raping an unconscious teenage girl more than 15 years ago. If you’ve been paying attention to reports on him, you know that after he was arrested on accusations he kidnapped and raped middle-aged and elderly women earlier this year.

In any event, according to San Diego County authorities, the then 17-year-old girl was assaulted in 2003. Other details haven’t been released. Winslow hasn’t entered a plea yet.

The charge was added Thursday as Winslow was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and raping two women earlier this year in Encinitas, California. The women were in their 50s, reports the NY Daily News.

Prosecutors say the attacks were part of a three-month crime spree targeting middle-aged and elderly women.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to those charges. However, he could face life in prison if convicted.

From 2004 to 2012, Winslow played for the Browns, Buccaneers and Patriots, before spending his final season with the Jets.

Winslow Jr. is the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sports Wire and Getty Images

