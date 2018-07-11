Roland Martin’s Call To Action

Roland Martin talks to Derrick Johnson, CEO of the NAACP, and Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the national Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, about what we can do to stop the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to fill Justice Anthony Brown’s seat on the Supreme Court. Justice Brown was often a critical swing vote on civil rights issues and if we look at the rulings that Kavanaugh has issued in his time on the DC circuit it is clear that he will not be a swing vote on issues that matter to people of color.

All three agree, it’s time we push back and raise our voices and fight, you can text NAACP to 40649 to voice your opinion or call (202)224-3121 to speak to your senator and tell them do not allow Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court.

“This is a tough fight but we can win,” says Clarke.

