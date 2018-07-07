CLOSE
Columbus
Franklin County Dog Shelter Is Waiving Adoption Fees Until Sunday!

Due to the high intake of pups over the 4th of July, Franklin County Dog Shelter & Animal Shelter will be waiving adoption fees until Sunday, July 8th!

According to the shelter, they have taken in 86 new dogs since the fireworks on Tuesday.

Half of those pups are still unclaimed, so if ypur dog went missing in the last few days, the shelter is asking that you reach out to them!

Franklin County Dog Shelter Is Waiving Adoption Fees Until Sunday! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

