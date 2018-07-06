CLOSE
Raiders’ Gareon Conley Sues Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

(Photo credit: D. Ross Cameron, AP)

Gareon Conley, of the Oakland Raiders, filed a counter suit against the woman who accused him of sexual assault last year.

The accusations came two days prior to the 2017 NFL draft. The timing and nature of the accusations affected Conley’s draft position and endorsements.

Prior to the accusations, he was widely seen as the best cornerback in the draft and a possible top-10 pick, Conley instead went to the Raiders at No. 24. He also lost a number of endorsements, including one from Nike.

In July, a Cleveland grand jury said it would not file charges against Conley in connection to the woman’s claims.

Conley is seeking at least $25,000 in damages. He says that the woman’s claim was false and “undoubtedly made out of malice,” reports USA Today.

