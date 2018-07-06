Huggy Lowdown: And The Bama Of The Week Is…

| 07.06.18
It’s National Fried Chicken Day, and Huggy is frying up the EPA administrator this week! Scott Pruitt was the bama of the week, until Skip Murphy made a bad joke. Congrats Skip you’re the bama of the week!

