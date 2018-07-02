Babyface Sides With Ed Sheeran: He Didn’t Steal Marvin Gaye’s Song

Babyface told TMZ that he thinks it’s a serious reach to say Ed Sheeran‘s Thinking Out Loud, is the same as Marvin Gaye‘s Let’s Get It On.

Face was at LAX when TMZ caught up to him, and asked him about Sheeran being hit with the $100 million lawsuit over copying Gaye’s hit. According to Babyface, the only similarity is the chord structure.

So, basically put, Babyface doesn’t think it’s copyright infringement.

