Babyface Sides With Ed Sheeran: He Didn’t Steal Marvin Gaye’s Song

Babyface told TMZ that he thinks it’s a serious reach to say Ed Sheeran‘s Thinking Out Loud, is the same as  Marvin Gaye‘s Let’s Get It On.

Face was at LAX when TMZ caught up to him, and asked him about Sheeran being hit with the $100 million lawsuit over copying Gaye’s hit. According to Babyface, the only similarity is the chord structure.

So, basically put, Babyface doesn’t think it’s copyright infringement.

5 thoughts on “Babyface Sides With Ed Sheeran: He Didn’t Steal Marvin Gaye’s Song

  1. E-DOG on said:

    Most Artist today steal beats from old school music..they are just adding a new twist to it .. they are STEALING !!!

  2. Harry Ball on said:

    The chord structure is a common one. It is the same as the verse of Stevie Wonder’s “Jammin”, Hall and Oates “Kiss on my List” and hundreds of other songs. There are an finite number of chord structures you can use that sound good. I think Gaye’s heirs should stop this. I could pick hundreds of songs that use that chor
    d structure.

  3. L on said:

    First it was Pharrell and that Robin Thicke boy stealing/sampling Mr. Gayes-“Got To Give It Up.”
    Now, another artist being accused of stealing, Marvin Gayes, “Lets Get In On.”
    I can’t stand BabyFace, so I could care less if the allegation is true–IF IT IS-$$$$$$ must be paid to Mr. Gaye’s Estate.

  4. Barb on said:

    Pamela,
    I agree with you. The moment I heard the song, I said that’s Marvin Gaye music. I have never liked Baby Face.

  5. Pamela on said:

    Lies you tell Babyface! I peeped that this was stolen from Marvin Gaye when I first heard it, so please can the B.S,!

