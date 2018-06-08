In this classic video, Tom Joyner sits down with the late Marvin Gaye to discuss a variety of topics including his move to Europe, his thoughts on money, that memorable National Anthem rendition, and much more.
13 thoughts on “Tom Joyner Interviews Marvin Gaye [WATCH]”
The best National Anthem of all time no one comes near this man voice no one!!!!!
Sorry for the type o it’s early
What you people don’t understand that this man was going a suffer from depression bipolar and chewing the gum help him . Because he had a fear of performing and being interview. So leave the genius alone
It couldn’t have been me!!! That gum!!! I would’ve snatched it out of his mouth!! I love you Marvin, but DAMN!
Marvin, please stop chewing that gum.
He stopped.
That gum chewing got on my ever loving last nerves, but when Tom asked him about his suicide attempt – the look on Marvin’s face was priceless and said it all “NO YOU DIDN’T”
Who is that interviewing Marvin…now that’s the the real question and comment Tom J. Thanks brother for all you have done and continue to do.
Between him smacking on that gum and the line of questions, I don’t know what was more annoying….lol… but other than that, enjoyed looking back in time. Both were and are my boys.
I would have to say smacking the gum annoyed the heck out of me.
Nice interview, but I swear Tom Joyner I never
knew you were soooo fine ! omg
Wow! Priceless Interview!!!! I’m glad Tom Joyner got the opportunity to interview The Great Marvin Gaye!!! His rendition of The National Anthem is the Best One! Thank you for sharing!!!!
Better than that damn Santana anthem. Man it sounded like a trap band by youngster with that guitar and drums