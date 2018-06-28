Top Of The Morning: You’ll Never See A Tree As Lovely As Thee

06.28.18
Tom was the “Beau of the ball” in last night’s live action play of The Lion King! It was a full house, the “fly babies” were in attendance and actually thought it was “fly pop’s show!” Tom says he really did “feel the love.”

