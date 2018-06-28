CLOSE
Cleveland
Cleveland Mother Gets 25-Year Sentence in Son’s Death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Larissa Rodriguez pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, endangering children and gross abuse of a corpse for the death of her 5-year-old son, Jordan Rodriguez on Thursday.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison burying her 5-year-old son in the backyard.

Christopher Rodriguez, Larissa Rodriguez’s boyfriend also pleaded guilty on charges of burying 5-year-old Jordan in the backyard.

The judge sentenced him to 28 years in prison.

Investigators say Jordan’s mom buried him in the backyard on West 80th Street. A tip from Christopher’s brother led investigators to the boy’s remains in Dec. 2017, several months after Jordan was last seen.

Jordan, who had developmental disabilities, couldn’t speak. The case prosecutor said his mother “failed to get him medical treatment.”

 

