Donald Trump came for Maxine Waters and accused her of encouraging violence. Kanye admits that he thought Kim would leave him after his ignorant rant about slavery. Jill Scott won’t give her ex, Mike Dobson his shoe horn.
All of the tea on these stories is spilled in the Morning Minute! Listen above.
One thought on “Morning Minute: You’re Good With This Family As Long As You Ain’t Broke!”
