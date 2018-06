Rod Z: Comedy That Makes A Difference

With his newest project, Homecoming that honors HBCU’s, Comedian Rod Z has found a way to use his passion of comedy to help college students in need. As a graduate of Bethune Cookman University, Rod felt a desire to help younger wildcats succeed.

Proceeds from every purchase of Homecoming go to a college book fund that will provide students with text books. He has seen students struggling to afford books and even students sharing text books and wants to make a difference.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire to help somebody, you just gotta want to help,” he said, as well as, “The more you buy the more I can help somebody.”

Listen to the full interview above.

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

(Photo Credit: Rod Z Press)