Rod Z: Comedy That Makes A Difference

| 06.25.18
With his newest project, Homecoming that honors HBCU’s, Comedian Rod Z has found a way to use his passion of comedy to help college students in need.  As a graduate of Bethune Cookman University, Rod felt a desire to help younger wildcats succeed.

Proceeds from every purchase of Homecoming go to a college book fund that will provide students with text books. He has seen students struggling to afford books and even students sharing text books and wants to make a difference.

“You don’t have to be a millionaire to help somebody, you just gotta want to help,” he said, as well as, “The more you buy the more I can help somebody.”

Listen to the full interview above.

(Photo Credit: Rod Z Press)

