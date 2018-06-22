Despite her youthful and effervescent appearance, Janet Jackson struggled with depression in her 30s. The Essence Festival headliner opened up about her bout with the mental illness to Essence Magazine, revealing details she’s never before shared.
“These were difficult years, when I struggled with depression,” she said. “The struggle was intense. I could analyze the source of my depression forever. Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism. Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way way through it…”
Janet attributes her depression to her childhood. According to the icon, she struggled with her appearance. “I was happy when my brothers came home from performing on the road. I was happy when my mother lavished me with love. But I wasn’t happy with the way I looked…”
Janet was suffering, but admitted she found happiness in her career. “Happiness came when people asked me to perform…but I was happiest when I was pleasing others and not myself.”
In hindsight, Janet would her younger self, ‘True happiness is knowing you’re doing the best you can…’”
Ultimately, Janet has found peace and joy in her baby boy. “Now the height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness. When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is in gratitude to God…” she wrote.
Janet’s open letter comes at a time when the conversations around mental health are at a high. Her bravery will surely help someone who may be struggling on the inside and trying to keep a smile on their facade.
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
8 thoughts on “Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression”
Tell me about your depression when you DON’T have MONEY!!! There’s a difference when you are depressed AND BROKE!!! My heart goes out 2 those who are depressed and have NO MONEY!!
I don’t think depression knows the difference between a rich person and a poor person, which is why the suicide rate among the rich are so much higher than among the poor. Stop being a bitter broke person.
Wish Janet and Family the best. Please learn from your observations and grow with Faith and Love.
Hi.. Janet I think you are the most beautifulist woman in the world, God is the answer to everything the source of your strength..your counselor…you are an inspiration to me I was at your concert in August 2017 Columbia SC.. please look to God as the one that get you through anything and everything..He will not let you down..God loves you..you have a wonderful son to also, to look forward too bringing up in this world..you are phenomenal and I know you can beat depression remember God will and can get you through it…Be Bless my dear, Love you
I appreciate and respect you so much and love the fact you are here on heart with us all. We all traveled this road of depression, stress and PTSD and so many other names floating around. But, as long as we all have Jesus are travels we be less rocky. Love you lady and stay true to God, Self, Baby and family. Your fans the people who really care for you and have never touched or talked to you know your heart. 😘
So true. She may know how Blessed she is (we all are really) – and that spiritual journey only gets better over time with invested effort, patience and love.
Janet you are god’s child and you have a good heart. He is our source and strength and will continue to guide you on your journey. God bless you
If she seeks God she will be just fine.