Houston Teacher Under Fire After Parents Say Children’s Grades Were Based On Race

A report by KHOU sparked by an insider tip investigated numerous claims of racial profiling, involving a fourth grade math teacher at Mandarin Immersion Magnet School in Houston, Texas.

On Thursday, the Houston School District confirmed they’re investigating serious allegations raised by parents who say a local teacher is unfairly giving Black and brown students lower grade marks. Parents accuse the teacher of giving higher marks to white and asian students.

Mandarin Immersion Magnet School is an elementary school where students are taught primarily in Mandarin as well as in English.

KHOU reporter Janel Forte posted a video to Facebook saying that most of the students who received lower marks from the teacher are now in summer school. Forte also said that nine parents have come forward to say their children were profiled.

“HISD is looking into these allegations and is taking appropriate measures to address parents’ concerns,” a statement from a HSID spokesperson read. The district has taken administrative actions to address these issues and will also require all teaching personnel to take cultural proficiency training as a part of the teacher pre-service training in August and throughout the year. ”

According to KHOU, parents met with district officials two weeks ago to discuss the harmful effects that the alleged profiling had on their children’s self-esteem. The meeting lasted for an hour, where parents urged officials for answers and a resolution.

HISD has not yet released the teacher’s name as the investigation continues.

