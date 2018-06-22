The Columbus Blue Jackets have released their 2018-19 schedule to the public!
The opening game will take place in Detroit against the Red Wings, on October 4th. The first home game will be October 5th against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Here are some of the Home Schedule Highlights:
-Dec. 8 and Feb. 12 vs. Washington
-Feb. 26 and Mar. 9 vs. Pittsburgh
-Nov. 23 and Dec. 28 vs. Toronto
-Oct. 18 and Feb. 28 vs. Philadelphia
-Oct. 20 vs. Chicago
-Oct. 30 vs. Detroit
-Dec. 17 vs. Vegas
-Dec. 31 vs. Ottawa
-Jan. 10 vs. Nashville
-Mar. 2 vs. Edmonton
SOURCE: 10TV
Columbus Blue Jackets Share 2018-19 Schedule was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
9 photos Launch gallery