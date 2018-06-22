Columbus Blue Jackets Share 2018-19 Schedule

The Columbus Blue Jackets have released their 2018-19 schedule to the public!

The opening game will take place in Detroit against the Red Wings, on October 4th. The first home game will be October 5th against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are some of the Home Schedule Highlights:

-Dec. 8 and Feb. 12 vs. Washington

-Feb. 26 and Mar. 9 vs. Pittsburgh

-Nov. 23 and Dec. 28 vs. Toronto

-Oct. 18 and Feb. 28 vs. Philadelphia

-Oct. 20 vs. Chicago

-Oct. 30 vs. Detroit

-Dec. 17 vs. Vegas

-Dec. 31 vs. Ottawa

-Jan. 10 vs. Nashville

-Mar. 2 vs. Edmonton

