Ohio’s Democratic Party is Growing Admist November Elections

Surprisingly, the number of Ohioans affiliated with the Democratic Party has grown substantially in the May primary.
Jon Husted, Secretary of State, tweeted that the Democratic Party affiliated voters grew by 165,432 people. The Republican Party affiliated voters grew by 60,162, and Green Party affiliated voters grew by 3,153.
