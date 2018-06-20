CLOSE
12-Year-Old Girl Missing From West Columbus

12-year-old Kenisha Smith was reported missing on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Kenisha was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday around the area of Sullivant Ave and Lechner Ave.

Kenisha has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs. She was last seen in a black shirt, Nike sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

If anyone has any information, please call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.

