12-year-old Kenisha Smith was reported missing on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Kenisha was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday around the area of Sullivant Ave and Lechner Ave.
Kenisha has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5’4″ and weighs 125 lbs. She was last seen in a black shirt, Nike sweatshirt and light blue jeans.
If anyone has any information, please call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.
Source: 10TV
One thought on “12-Year-Old Girl Missing From West Columbus”
God! please locate her